New Permanent Representative of Armenia Presents Credentials
The new Permanent Representative of Armenia to the United Nations, Paruyr Hovhannisyan, presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.
(As provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)
Date and Place of Birth
Born in 1973, Yerevan
Education
1991-1995 Faculty of International Relations, Yerevan State University
1999-2001 International Relations and Governance, St. John’s University, New York
Work Experience
1996-1998 Attaché, International Economic Cooperation Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
1998-2001 Third, then Second Secretary, Permanent Mission of Armenia to the United Nations
2001-2005 Head of International Economic Organisations Division, International Economic Cooperation Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
2005-2010 Deputy Head of Mission, Mission of Armenia to the European Union
2011-2012 Advisor to the Minister on EU issues, Ministry of Economy
2013-2014 Head of Second Bilateral Relations Division, European Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
2014-2016 Director, European Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
2016-2021 Permanent Representative of Armenia to the Council of Europe
2021 November – 2025 April Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia
Courses/Special Trainings
1997 International Training Program in Economic Development, Thammasat University (Bangkok)
2001 Course in UN Preventive Diplomacy, Colombia University (New York)
2004 Black Sea Security Program, Harvard University
2004-2005 NATO Defense College 105 Course, including PfP/OSCE Course 04/2
Publications
“Europe’s Next Avoidable War” (contributor, Palgrave Macmillan, 2013)
“Managing Globalisation in Selected Countries with Economies in transition” (contributor, UN ESCAP, 2003)
Author of a number of articles on EU-Armenia and UN-Armenia issues
Diplomatic Degree
Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary
Awards
Commander with Plaque, Order of St. Gregory the Great (Holy See)
Languages
English, Russian, French, Spanish