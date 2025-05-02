Meetings Coverage and Press Releases

Biographical Note
BIO/5585

New Permanent Representative of Armenia Presents Credentials

The new Permanent Representative of Armenia to the United Nations, Paruyr Hovhannisyan, presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

(As provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

Date and Place of Birth

Born in 1973, Yerevan

Education

1991-1995 Faculty of International Relations, Yerevan State University

1999-2001 International Relations and Governance, St. John’s University, New York

Work Experience

1996-1998 Attaché, International Economic Cooperation Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs

1998-2001 Third, then Second Secretary, Permanent Mission of Armenia to the United Nations

2001-2005 Head of International Economic Organisations Division, International Economic Cooperation Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs

2005-2010 Deputy Head of Mission, Mission of Armenia to the European Union

2011-2012 Advisor to the Minister on EU issues, Ministry of Economy

2013-2014 Head of Second Bilateral Relations Division, European Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs

2014-2016 Director, European Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs

2016-2021 Permanent Representative of Armenia to the Council of Europe

2021 November – 2025 April Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia

Courses/Special Trainings

1997 International Training Program in Economic Development, Thammasat University (Bangkok)

2001 Course in UN Preventive Diplomacy, Colombia University (New York)

2004 Black Sea Security Program, Harvard University

2004-2005 NATO Defense College 105 Course, including PfP/OSCE Course 04/2

Publications

“Europe’s Next Avoidable War” (contributor, Palgrave Macmillan, 2013)

“Managing Globalisation in Selected Countries with Economies in transition” (contributor, UN ESCAP, 2003)

Author of a number of articles on EU-Armenia and UN-Armenia issues

Diplomatic Degree

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary

Awards

Commander with Plaque, Order of St. Gregory the Great (Holy See)

Languages

English, Russian, French, Spanish

 

Armenia
