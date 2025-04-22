New Permanent Representative of Tunisia Presents Credentials

The new Permanent Representative of Tunisia to the United Nations, Nabil Ammar, presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

(As provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

Nabil Ammar, born in Tunis, 09/07/1965

Married, two daughters

2023 (February)-2024 (August): Minister for Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad (MFA)

2020: Ambassador of Tunisia to Brussels (bilateral, EU, NATO) and Ambassador of Tunisia to Luxembourg (February 2021)

2018: Director General/Europe, the European Union and Mediterranean, MFA

2017: Director General Inspector General, MFA

2012-2017: Ambassador of Tunisia to the United Kingdom and Ireland with residence in London

2011-2012: Director General for Africa and the African Union, MFA

2011: Chargé de Mission, Minister’s Cabinet, MFA

2011-2012: National Institute of Defence, Tunisia (Diploma for high civil servants)

2007-2011: Chargé d’Affaires, Head of mission, Tunisian embassy in Oslo, Norway

2005-2007: Deputy head of mission, Tunisian embassy in Rome, Italy

2003-2005: Director for the African Union, MFA

1998-2000: Counsellor at Tunisian embassy in Austria and Deputy Permanent Representative at United Nations Organizations in Vienna

1995-1198: Deputy Director at Minister’s Cabinet, MFA

1993-1995: Attaché de Cabinet, Ministry of International Cooperation and Foreign Investments

1991-1992: Counsellor at the Minister’s Cabinet, MFA

1991: National School of public administration, Tunis, Cycle Superieur

1988: Graduated in Economics and Management, University Paris 1, Pantheon-Sorbonne

Languages: French, English, Russian, Italian