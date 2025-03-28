New Permanent Observer for Pan-African Intergovernmental Agency for Water and Sanitation for Africa Presents Letter of Appointment

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service.)

The new Permanent Observer for the Pan-African Intergovernmental Agency for Water and Sanitation for Africa, Nabhit Kapur, presented his letter of appointment to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Since 2016, Mr. Kapur has been Founder and Chairman of the Peacfulmind Foundation, which uses workshops and outreach programmes to advocate for the awareness of mental health. The organization engages with policymakers and Government officials to support mental health initiatives.

Prior to his appointment, Mr. Kapur worked as Director of the Sustainable Developments Goals (SDG) Program, National Association of Somalia between 2023 and 2024. From 2021 to 2023, he served as Adviser to the Vice-President of Liberia.

He holds a Master of Arts in psychology from Kalinga University, a Master of Science in counselling and psychotherapy from the Institute for Behavioural and Management Sciences Chittoor and a Bachelor of Arts in applied psychology from Amity University.