New Permanent Representative of Liberia Presents Credentials

The new Permanent Representative of Liberia to the United Nations, Lewis Garseedah Brown II, presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Mr. Brown returns to the post after a previous tenure from March 2016 to September 2018. During that time, he served as Vice-President of the seventy-second session of the General Assembly and chaired the Assembly’s Fourth Committee (Special Political and Decolonization). Throughout his career, he has held several key Government positions. He served as the Government’s Chief Spokesperson in the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism. He was also Liberia’s Chief Negotiator at the Accra Comprehensive Peace Conference.

In 2003, Mr. Brown served as Minister for Foreign Affairs. Prior to that, he held roles in the Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs as National Security Advisor and Managing Director of the Liberia Petroleum Refinery Company. Additionally, he was a member of Liberia’s Transitional Legislative Assembly.

Mr. Brown holds a Master of Science in management from Johns Hopkins University in the United States, and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Liberia.

* This supersedes Press Release BIO/4854 of 30 June 2016.