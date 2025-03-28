New Permanent Representative of Guinea Presents Credentials

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of Guinea to the United Nations, Mohamed Dabo, presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Prior to his appointment, Mr. Dabo served in his country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Integration and Guineans Living Abroad as Coordinator of Economic Diplomacy, Strategic Intelligence and International Cooperation, from January 2022 to December 2024.

Before that, from April 2019 to January 2022, he served in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation, African Integration and Guineans Abroad, as Adviser responsible for diaspora and international careers.

From October 2017 to April 2019, he served as a member of the Minister’s cabinet and Special Assistant to the Minister in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Guineans Abroad. Before that, from August 2013 to October 2017, he served in the Permanent Mission of Guinea to the United Nations as First Secretary and Special Assistant to the Permanent Representative.

Mr. Dabo holds a master’s degree in political science, policies and strategies of international public action and a bachelor’s degree in political science, international relations and security defence, both from the University Jean Moulin Lyon 3, France. He also holds a degree in law and political science from the University Lumière Lyon 2 and a degree in law from the University of Lille 2, both in France.