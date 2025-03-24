New Permanent Representative of Mozambique Presents Credentials

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of Mozambique to the United Nations, Domingos Estêvão Fernandes, presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Prior to his appointment, Mr. Fernandes served as his country’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations, a role he assumed in 2022. From 2015 to 2022, he was both his country’s High Commissioner to Botswana and Permanent Representative to the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

He also was his country’s Ambassador to Angola from 2011 to 2015, and to São Tomé and Principe — as well as Gabon — from 2013 to 2015. Additionally, he was Director for Regional and Continental Integration from 2005 to 2011 and Director for Africa and the Middle East from 2009 to 2010, both in his country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation.

His other positions include Chairperson of the SADC Committees of Senior Officials for Inter-State Politics and Diplomacy and for Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation from 2009 to 2010. He also served as Deputy Director of the Directorate for Economic and Multilateral Relations at his country’s Foreign Ministry from 2001 to 2005.

Mr. Fernandes holds degrees in development studies and international relations and diplomacy, and is fluent in Portuguese, English and French.