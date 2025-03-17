New Permanent Representative of France Presents Credentials

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of France to the United Nations, Jérôme Bonnafont, presented his credentials to UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed today.

Prior to his appointment, Mr. Bonnafont served as Ambassador at his country’s Permanent Mission in Geneva since September 2021. Concurrently, he was rapporteur-general of the “Etats généraux de la diplomatie” (National Roundtable on Diplomacy) — launched by President Emmanuel Macron and then Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna — which led to the March 2023 plan to transform and strengthen France’s diplomatic apparatus.

He was also an adviser to Prime Minister Edouard Philippe in 2020, Director of the North Africa and Middle East Department (2015-2019), Ambassador to Madrid (2012-2015), Chief of Staff to Minister for Foreign Affairs Alain Juppé (2011-2012) and Ambassador to New Delhi (2007-2011).

Mr. Bonnafont served as adviser for global affairs and then spokesman for the Presidency from 1997 to 2007 under President Jacques Chirac.

Prior to this, he served in the Ministry of the Environment (1996-1997), in the Department of Legal Affairs (1995-1996), at the Permanent Mission of France to the United Nations in New York (1993-1995), in Kuwait (1991-1993), in the Department of Economic Affairs (1989-1991) and in New Delhi (1986-1989).

He is a graduate of the Ecole Nationale d’Administration, France.

Mr. Bonnafont is married and has one child.