New Permanent Observer for Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development Presents Letter of Appointment

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service.)

The Permanent Observer for the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) to the United Nations, Thomas Schnöll, presented his letter of appointment to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

From 2023 until the latest appointment, Mr. Schnöll served as Deputy Chief of Staff to the OECD Secretary-General. He assumed the role of Acting Austrian Ambassador to France in January 2022 and Alternate Permanent Delegate to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in September 2022.

From 2018 to January 2021, Mr. Schnöll served as Austria’s Permanent Representative to OECD. He was the spokesperson for the Federal Ministry for European and International Affairs in Vienna from 2015 to 2018 and Austrian Ambassador to Albania from 2013 to 2015.

He holds a master’s degree in law from Johannes Keppler University in Linz, Austria. He attended the Diplomatic Academy of Vienna and graduated from the École Nationale d’Administration in Paris.