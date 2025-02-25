New Permanent Representative of Mauritius Presents Credentials

(Based on Information Provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of Mauritius to the United Nations, Milan J.N. Meetarbhan, presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Prior to his appointment, he taught at the Mauritius campus of Paris-Panthéon-Assas University and served as a consultant to the university.

Mr. Meetarbhan previously held the position of Permanent Representative of Mauritius to the United Nations from January 2011 to January 2015. Before that, he was Chief Executive of the Financial Services Commission from December 2005 to December 2010.Since 1995, he has been a senior adviser to the Prime Minister of Mauritius.

Earlier in his career, he served as legal adviser in the Ministry of Finance and was later appointed as a member of the Stock Exchange Commission. He also chaired the Financial Services Consultative Committee, a government body responsible for reviewing financial sector legislation. In addition to his public service roles, he was an Associate Professor of Law and Head of the Law School of the University of Mauritius.

Mr. Meetarbhan holds a doctorate in international law and a diploma of advanced studies in international economic relations and international organizations law from Sorbonne University in Paris. He also earned a specialized graduate diploma in diplomacy and international relations from the University of Paris XI.

* This supersedes BIO/4267 of 24 January 2011.