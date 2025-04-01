Press Conference by Security Council President on Programme of Work for April

The Security Council in April will convene two of its annual meetings on peacekeeping operations and on displaced persons and refugees at a “particular time for multilateralism” as “we are confronting a number of crises, including armed conflicts and funding”, its President for the month told reporters at a Headquarters conference today.

“All of this is compelling multilateralism to think long and hard about its methods and about its capacities to tackle the challenges which it was established to address,” said Jérôme Bonnafont (France), who took up the French ambassadorship on 17 March and whose delegation holds the 15-member organ’s rotating presidency for this month.

The above-mentioned meetings will convene on 7 April and 28 April focusing on peacekeeping operations and refugees and displaced persons, respectively. On 2 April, the Council is also set to hold a briefing on the protection of civilians in armed conflict.

Mr. Bonnafont told reporters that the UN’s principles are not just fundamental, “they are the bedrock of the multilateral system and international law”. And in the Security Council, they must be harnessed for global peace and security.

On the Ukrainian front, he said the question now is whether discussions will produce a ceasefire that leads to a just and lasting peace, underpinned by the principles enshrined in the United Nations Charter. This must ensure respect for Ukraine’s territorial integrity. “The Council must guide proceedings towards that outcome,” he stressed.

In the Middle East, “we cannot rule out a regional escalation”, he warned, adding that the Council, on 29 April, will hold a meeting on the matter to be chaired by French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot. The Council will also meet on Lebanon, Syria and Libya in April.

The 15-member organ will focus on Africa, as well, holding several meetings throughout the month on the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Sudan and South Sudan, where entire populations have been compelled to flee, the French Permanent Representative said. In the Americas region, the Council will hold a briefing on 21 April on Haiti, where there is “pressing need” for a UN mission, he added.

Asked about the ceasefire in Ukraine, he said that the UN must support a peace that is based on the UN Charter, also noting relevant Council resolutions adopted last month. “What is going on right now between the United States, Ukraine and the Russian Federation” must be “pushed in the right direction by the UN”, he went on to add.

When asked about what “tools” the UN and European Union have in their toolbox to push talks in the right direction, he said that support to Ukraine from Europe is multifaceted. “We are on the side of Ukraine which was aggressed by Russia,” he reiterated, also adding that Europe is financially and militarily supporting Kyiv, as well.

Answering about Council “relevancy” in a time of protracted wars in Ukraine and Gaza, he said that the Council is actively working to develop processes, but that “there is no magical wand” to put an end to wars. The Council has a mandate to support processes and deploy operations. “It is no easy task,” he went on to emphasize, underscoring the importance of “political dynamics” to support peace on the ground.

On Gaza’s humanitarian crisis and whether there could be a ceasefire achieved in April, he said work is being done to convince Hamas to liberate hostages with dignity. Clearly, the bombing needs to stop, he said, urging Israeli forces to return to a ceasefire and calling on all parties to return to logic. In the medium term, the international community must start preparing for Gaza’s reconstruction efforts.

Asked about the security situation in Haiti, he said that the UN must deploy a mission there, but doing so is contingent on sufficient financing and logistical arrangements. The security situation in that country, he stressed, is very complex and challenging.

As to whether the Council will consider sanctioning Rwandan parties for their involvement in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, he said that mediation efforts are currently being supported including by Angola and Qatar. The Council did express its view on the urgency of a ceasefire a few days ago, he noted.

Responding to a question about protecting Syria’s minorities, he said the Council demanded that Syrian authorities act “as is expected of them, namely that they respect the civilian population and minorities”. There is a transitional government in Syria “made up of people from different groups”. For Syria to see a definitive return to peace, it must respect its own diversity and must be inclusive, he said.

On the bombing of Lebanon, he said it is a very critical moment for Beirut, “which has a chance to engage in efforts for a lasting peace” and become a peaceful country that can coexist with its neighbours.

For the full programme of work, please see: www.un.org/securitycouncil/events/calendar.