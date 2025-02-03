Press Conference by Security Council President on Programme of Work for February

The Security Council’s February programme of work will feature a signature event on practising multilateralism and reforming and improving global governance, its President for the month announced at a Headquarters press conference today.

“As the world enters a very turbulent period, the open debate aims to encourage countries to revisit the original aspirations of the [United Nations],” said Fu Cong of China, which has assumed the rotating presidency of the 15-nation organ. This high-level meeting, scheduled for 18 February, will be chaired by his country’s Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, he said, encouraging foreign ministers and senior officials of other countries to attend.

The Middle East will remain a priority on the Council's agenda this month, he said, noting briefings on the Palestinian issue, Syria and Yemen. The Gaza situation remains fragile, and the Council needs to ensure full implementation of the ceasefire agreement and unhindered humanitarian access. Also highlighting reports of the Israel Defense Forces’ military attacks on Sunday, 2 February, against residential blocks in Jenin, he said the Council is considering a possible meeting to address this.

It will also pay close attention to the challenges facing United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), he added. On Syria, he said, the Council’s focus is on supporting that country in maintaining unity, restoring stability and starting a credible and inclusive political transition.

Turning to Africa, he noted that the situation in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo “is deteriorating rapidly which could further jeopardize peace and security of the region”. The Council’s actions must be conducive to the cessation of hostilities and easing of tensions there. The programme of work for February also includes briefings on UN missions in South Sudan, Libya and the Central African Republic, as well as the situation in Sudan, he said. Pointing to the volatile security and humanitarian situations in many countries on the continent, he said, as President, “China will work with other Council members, the A3 [Council members representing African countries] in particular, to promote dialogue and consultation and seek political solutions on African issues.”

The Council will also consider the Secretary-General’s semi-annual report on the threat posed by Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL/Da’esh), he said, describing it as an opportunity to further coordinate counter-terrorism efforts. It will also conduct its annual dialogue with the peacekeeping police, and will hold consultations on the Security Council Committee pursuant to resolution 1718 (2006), regarding sanctions relating to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. China will “encourage Council members to consult with each other to enhance trust and bridge differences”, he said, noting that the presidency will invite civil society representatives to participate in relevant meetings and keep in close contact with the media.

In the ensuing conversation with correspondents, Ambassador Fu elaborated on the open debate on multilateralism, noting the increasing calls in the international community, particularly among the Global South countries, for reforming the global governance system. Rather than “dismantling the existing system or reinventing the wheel”, the aim is to build a more equitable system that addresses the global governance deficit, he said. He also stressed the need to enhance the Council’s ability to respond to crises, adding that “solidarity and cooperation are being replaced by division and confrontation”, as a result of which, the Council has been unable to discharge its responsibilities. The core of the diplomatic mission is to build bridges, he said, adding that the Council must return to the path of multilateralism.

Mr. Fu took several questions concerning the new United States President Donald J. Trump’s “America First” policy, its impact on the United Nations, as well as the 10 per cent tariffs he recently imposed on Chinese goods. His country considers the tariff increases unwarranted, he said, and will file a complaint to the World Trade Organization (WTO). “There is no winner in a trade war,” he emphasised, and noting that the excuse for raising tariffs is fentanyl, he said China has stringent regulations on that and related substances. The United States should look at its own problems, including the “demand side of fentanyl”, he advised.

China and the United States have much in common, he said, adding that it is essential they cooperate on global issues such as climate change and terrorism. Further, as the two biggest financial contributors “within this house”, he said both countries have similar concerns about improving the efficiency of the United Nations. All these offer avenues of cooperation, he said.

He also took a question on United States’ claims that China has influence over the Panama Canal and surrounding areas, and the subsequent statement by Panama’s President about leaving the Belt and Road initiative. Such an action would be regrettable, he said, stressing that his country has not participated or interfered in the management or operation of the Canal. The Panama Belt and Road initiative is an economic platform to enable Global South countries to cooperate with each other, he said, adding that the “smear campaign launched by the US and other Western countries on this initiative is totally groundless”.

Regarding competition with the United States on artificial intelligence (AI) he noted that the Chinese AI tool DeepSeek has caused “some commotion or panic in certain quarters” and encouraged the correspondents to use it to write their news reports. Technological restrictions do not work, he said, adding: “Never ever underestimate the ingenuity of Chinese scientists and engineers.” The world must ensure the benefits of artificial intelligence are available to all countries and there are guardrails to prevent it from being misused, he said, noting that his country put forward the Assembly resolution concerning cooperation on this matter.

Responding to various questions concerning the conflict in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, he said a ceasefire is a priority — the 23 March Movement (M23) and Rwandan troops must withdraw from the territories they occupied. Encouraging Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo to engage in peace talks, he noted that one Council member has floated the idea of a resolution on this topic, which his country will support in its national and presidential capacity. The territorial integrity of the Democratic Republic of the Congo must be protected, he said, calling on parties to respond to mediation efforts.

On meetings concerning Ukraine, he noted proposals from Member States to mark the upcoming 25 February anniversary of the beginning of the conflict in that country. China is obliged to make proper arrangements according to rules of procedures, he said, adding that it is also crucial to highlight that conflict’s ramifications on the food and energy security, as well as maritime transportation.

For the full programme of work, please see: www.un.org/securitycouncil/events/calendar.