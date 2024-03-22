Commission on Status of Women: Conclusion

(Note: Due to the financial liquidity crisis affecting the United Nations and the resulting constraints, this meeting will not be covered.)

The Commission on the Status of Women met this afternoon to conclude its sixty-eighth session. The Commission was expected to adopt its report on the work of the session. It was then expected to close the sixty-eighth session and briefly open the sixty-ninth session.

…

__________

* Due to the financial liquidity crisis affecting the United Nations and the resulting constraints, the 16th Meeting was not covered.