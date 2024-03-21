(Note: Due to the financial liquidity crisis affecting the United Nations and the resulting constraints, this meeting was not covered.)

The Commission on the Status of Women met this morning to continue its sixty-eighth session, holding an interactive dialogue on the emerging issue “Artificial intelligence to advance gender equality: challenges and opportunities”.

__________

* Due to the financial liquidity crisis affecting the United Nations and the resulting constraints, the 13th & 14th Meetings were not covered.