Critical Inequalities Remain in Reaching Gender Parity in Education, Digital Access, Assistant Secretary-General Tells Commission on Women

Representatives of Member States today delivered voluntary presentations on their national efforts on the review theme “Social protection systems, access to public services and sustainable infrastructure for gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls” as the Commission on the Status of Women continued its sixty-eighth session.

The session meets through 22 March under the priority theme “Accelerating the achievement of gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls by addressing poverty and strengthening institutions and financing with a gender perspective”. The United Nations largest annual gathering on gender equality and women’s empowerment brings together representatives of Member States, UN entities and civil society and non-governmental organizations from across the globe (for background, see Press Release WOM/2231).

Nyaradzayi Gumbonzvanda, Assistant Secretary-General and Deputy Executive Director for Normative Support, United Nations System Coordination and Programme Results of the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN-Women), introduced the Secretary-General’s report (document E/CN.6/2024/4) on the theme: “Social protection systems, access to public services and sustainable infrastructure for gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls”. The report drew on information received from 31 Member States, an indication of their commitment to the provision of social protection and increasing access to public services. The report reviews their implementation of the agreed conclusions on social protection systems, access to public services in sustainable infrastructure for gender equality, and the empowerment of women and girls covering the five years since its adoption.

She further noted that it considers the combined impacts of COVID-19, climate and environment emergencies, cost of living, and food, fuel and debt crises on women and girls. “It is heartening to see that Member States have advanced the implementation of the agreed conclusions,” she stated; however, there remains uneven application and results across countries and thematic areas. Significant progress has been made in strengthening the normative legal and policy frameworks to advance gender equality and eliminate gender-based discrimination — with specific attention to social protection care provision and gender-based violence. However, she warned that this was not matched by the scope and pace of implementation, hampered by immense investment and financing gaps. She stressed that critical gender inequalities remain in extreme poverty, food insecurity, and in reaching gender parity in education and digital and mobile access.

Kateryna Levchenko, Government Commissioner for Gender Equality Policy of Ukraine, then delivered her national voluntary presentation, affirming that ensuring gender equality remains a priority for the Government in the context of the war and post-conflict recovery. In the third year of unprovoked full-scale war, and the tenth year of Russian Federation aggression, Ukraine suffers huge losses every hour: according to the UN, 29,330 civilians, including 1,822 children, have been killed — 29 per cent of them women — with 6.5 million Ukrainians temporarily under the jurisdictions of other countries, most of them women and children, and around 5 million internally displaced persons.

Despite these “screaming figures”, Ukrainians continue to fight and implement international standards on women rights and gender equality. The country has ratified the Council of Europe Convention on preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence (Istanbul Convention). Further, in the face of war crimes committed by Russian military forces against women, including the use of sexual violence as a weapon, Ukraine became the first country to establish a comprehensive coordination mechanism to combat sexual violence. The State is working to identify cases of violence so that perpetrators cannot escape justice. Stressing that no victims should be left to face the consequences alone, she cited Survivor Relief Centres created to respond to the challenges of the ongoing war. Qualified specialists provide the necessary social, psychological, legal or informational support in a comprehensive and confidential manner, free of charge.

Ensuring gender equality remains a priority for the Government in the context of the war and post-war recovery, with the Ukraine Facility Plan providing €50 billion in financial assistance throughout 2024 to 2027. She noted that the section of the “Human Capital” plan includes a thematic subsection “Achieving Gender Equality”. “We are not resting on our laurels,” she stated, “making every effort to mobilize internal resources and rely on the further support of our international partners and friends”.

Responding to questions from the representatives of Spain and Georgia, Ms. Levchenko noted that the Istanbul Convention entered into force in Ukraine on 1 November 2020, with a range of measures to protect women from all forms of violence and prosecute perpetrators. Efforts have been made to change the procedure for providing evidence in court, reducing the burden of proof on the victims and the risk of re-traumatization. The country is changing old and developing new curriculums free from gender stereotypes, introducing liability for sexual harassment and recognizing children who witness violence. She stressed that policies aimed at reducing the consequences of conflict-related sexual violence should be developed together with survivors.

Nadine Umutoni Gatsinzi, Chief Gender Monitor at the Gender Monitoring Office of Rwanda, highlighted her country’s social protection programmes, which are in alignment with various global frameworks, including the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the African Union’s Agenda 2063. Rwanda’s Vision 2050, a national strategy for transformation, is in its second generation, she said. Detailing a 2021 law which guarantees equal rights for both men and women, she said it also guarantees women access to a financial allowance. Sharing the findings of a situation analysis, she said women contribute up to 77 per cent while men contribute 22 per cent to household care work. “Obviously this limits women’s participation in productive and paid economic activities as well as in political leadership,” she said. The Government has put in place maternity leave benefits for both men and women, she said, adding that this helps support women’s employment and protects children.

The representative of Morocco asked for more information concerning how gender mainstreaming affects the planning and budgeting of social protection programmes while the representative of Hungary asked how Rwanda ensures accountability on the gender equality agenda.

Responding, Ms. Gatsinzi said budgeting and resource allocation consider disparities between men and women. Also highlighting the importance of gender mainstreaming sustainable infrastructure, she said the Government considers the different needs and priorities of women and girls when improving access to clean water or sanitation facilities or expanding transport networks. On accountability, she highlighted the policy and legal frameworks put in place to ensure that gender-based violence is investigated and punished. Highlighting partnerships with civil society, she said “we work with the community” to address specific gender inequalities. Rwanda is also investing in collecting accurate data to ensure that policymakers have access to high-quality information about the populations they are serving. Ensieh Khazali, Vice President for Women and Family Affairs of Iran, noted that its Constitution stipulates the abolition of undesirable discrimination and the provision of equitable opportunities for all citizens, including women. The Government is obliged to lay the necessary grounds for the development of women’s personality and the realization of their material and intellectual rights. A large number of women in Iran are disinclined to engage in full-time employment outside the home because men customarily act as breadwinners and tend to pay for life expenses; however, she cited national laws to ensure that women and girls enjoy the benefits of development. She noted that 1 per cent of the total budget of all executive bodies was assigned to woman’s and family affairs. However, the progress of women in all dimensions of personal and social life is impacted by “economic terrorism and unilateral unlawful and coercively-imposed sanctions” which have imperiled and jeopardized the lives and livelihood of Iranians, especially women.

Responding to questions from the representatives of Belarus, Jordan and Malaysia, Ms. Khazali stated that coercive unilateral sanctions against Iran “have been merciless towards the most oppressed and the most vulnerable”. The country has been pushed towards self-sufficiency, now producing 90 per cent of its pharmaceuticals, but must still import other supplies. “This is considered a form of American terrorism,” she said, called for international fora to stand against such discrimination. In another register, Iran is trying to create women’s employment and help them strike a balance between professional life and family obligations through flexible working hours and day care options. Women heads of households formerly could not apply for loans, but the Government stands as a guarantor. She recalled that Iranian law dictates that men bear the cost of living, with women having no responsibility in that domain.

