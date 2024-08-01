Activities of Secretary-General in France, 26-27 July

The United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, arrived in France on Friday, 26 July, to attend the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, at the invitation of the International Olympic Committee and the Government of France.

Early on Friday afternoon, the Secretary-General met with the head of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach. In a joint press encounter after their meeting, the Secretary-General said that these Olympic Games are a remarkable example in their commitment to sustainability and to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

He also expressed his deep gratitude to the International Olympic Committee for allowing a refugee team to compete in the Olympics once again.

Finally, he expressed the wish that these Olympic Games, in Paris, la Ville Lumière, would be a “fantastic success”.

The Secretary-General held additional bilateral meetings during the day, notably with the Minister for Foreign Affairs of France, Stéphane Séjourne; and with the President of the European Council, Charles Michel.

He also attended a reception held by the President of France, Emmanuel Macron.

At approximately 7:25 p.m., local time, the Secretary-General addressed those watching the ceremony in Paris and around the world by video message.

He said the power of sport to bring hope, unite people and to promote mutual respect and fair play also reflects the ideals of the United Nations.

In the spirit of the Olympic Truce, the Secretary-General called on everyone to lay down their arms, foster solidarity and strive for the ultimate goal: peace for all.

Speaking directly to the thousands of athletes participating in the Olympics and Paralympics, he wished them success, and also reminded them that they inspire all of us to dream bigger. (See Press Release SG/SM/22320.)

The Secretary-General left Paris on Saturday, 27 July.