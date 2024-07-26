In Spirit of Olympic Truce, Secretary-General, Marking Paris Games’ Opening, ‘Calls on Everyone to Lay Down Their Arms’

Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message for the opening of the 2024 Summer Olympic Games, held in Paris today:

Bonjour and welcome to the 2024 Summer Olympic Games. The world gathers in Paris to celebrate the power of sport.

To bring hope. To transcend cultures. To unite people. To promote mutual respect and fair play.

These are also the ideals of the United Nations. In the spirit of the Olympic Truce, I call on everyone to lay down their arms.

Build bridges. Foster solidarity. And strive for the ultimate goal: peace for all.

I wish every success to the Olympians and Paralympians. You inspire us to dream bigger.

May the Olympic flame light the path to a world of peace and harmony. Merci beaucoup.