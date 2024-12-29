Secretary-General Pays Tribute to Former United States President Jimmy Carter’s Enduring ‘Legacy as Peacemaker’

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ statement on the passing of former President of the United States of America, Mr. James Earl “Jimmy” Carter, Jr.

I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of the thirty-ninth President of the United States of America, Mr. James Earl “Jimmy” Carter, Jr.

I extend my deepest condolences to the Carter family and the Government and people of the United States.

President Carter's leadership contributed significantly to international peace and security, including the landmark Camp David Accords, the SALT II Treaty [Strategic Arms Limitation Treaty II] and the Panama Canal Treaties.

President Carter's commitment to international peace and human rights also found full expression after he left the presidency. He played a key role in conflict mediation, election monitoring, the promotion of democracy, and disease prevention and eradication. These and other efforts earned him the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002 and helped advance the work of the United Nations.

President Carter will be remembered for his solidarity with the vulnerable, his abiding grace, and his unrelenting faith in the common good and our common humanity.

His legacy as a peacemaker, human rights champion and humanitarian will endure.