Secretary-General Offers Condolences after Deadly Plane Crash in Republic of Korea

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesperson for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is deeply saddened by the news of a plane crash in Muan County in the Republic of Korea, which has claimed the lives of 179 people.

He extends his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and expresses his solidarity with the people and Government of the Republic of Korea during this difficult time.

The Secretary-General also wishes a swift and full recovery to those injured in this tragic event.