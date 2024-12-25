Saddened by Plane Crash in Kazakhstan, Secretary-General Expresses Condolences to Victims’ Families, Wishes Injured Swift Recovery

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is deeply saddened by the news of a plane crash in western Kazakhstan, which has claimed the lives of many, including citizens of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and the Russian Federation.

He extends his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and expresses his profound sympathy to the affected nations. The Secretary-General also wishes a swift and full recovery to those injured in this tragic incident.