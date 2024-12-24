Secretary-General Mourns Passing of Amitabh Jha, United Nations Observer Force in Golan’s Commander, Extends Condolences to Family, India

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Brigadier General Amitabh Jha of India, who served as Deputy Force Commander of the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) from April 2023. He recently served as acting Force Commander of UNDOF in complex circumstances, following the fall of the Assad Government in Syria.

He will be remembered for his leadership and unwavering commitment to United Nations peacekeeping, including in the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) as a Military Observer from 2005 to 2006.

The Secretary-General extends his heartfelt condolences to Brigadier General Jha’s family and to the Government of India for their loss.