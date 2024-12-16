Welcoming Syria Caretaker Government’s Commitment to Protect Civilians, Including Aid Workers, Secretary-General Urges Support for Syrians to Build Better Future

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ statement on Syria:

In response to recent developments in Syria, I dispatched my Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Tom Fletcher, to Damascus to engage with the Caretaker Government on scaling up humanitarian assistance in Syria.

Mr. Fletcher met today, Monday, with the Commander of the New Administration, Ahmed al-Sharaa, and the Prime Minister of the Caretaker Government, Mohammed al-Bashir.

I welcome the Caretaker Government’s commitment to protect civilians, including humanitarian workers. I also welcome their agreement to grant full humanitarian access through all border crossings; cut through bureaucracy over permits and visas for humanitarian workers; ensure the continuity of essential government services, including health and education; and engage in genuine and practical dialogue with the wider humanitarian community.

As the Syrian people seize the opportunity to build a better future, the international community must rally behind them.