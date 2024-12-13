‘Deliver on Historic Pandemic Agreement to Ensure World Works Better, Together’, Secretary-General Urges Countries, in Epidemic Preparedness Day Message

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message on the International Day Message on Epidemic Preparedness, observed on 27 December:

COVID-19 was a wake-up call to the world. Millions of lives lost, economies shattered, health systems pushed to the brink and daily life upended for all of humanity.

The crisis may have passed, but a harsh lesson remains: the world is woefully unprepared for the next pandemic. Outbreaks of mpox, cholera, polio and Marburg are startling reminders that infectious diseases remain a real and present danger to every country.

On this International Day of Epidemic Preparedness, I call on countries to heed the lessons of past health emergencies to help prepare for the next.

This means building resilient public and primary healthcare systems and making good on the promise of universal health coverage. It means making bold investments in pandemic monitoring, detection and response. And it means ensuring equitable access to life-saving tools like vaccines, treatments and diagnostics.

Most of all, it means global solidarity. I call on countries to deliver on the historic pandemic agreement to ensure the world works better, together, to prevent and contain future pandemics.

Today, and every day, let’s commit to working together for a safer and healthier world for everyone, everywhere.