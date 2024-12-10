Central Emergency Response Fund Must Be Funded at $1 Billion, Secretary-General Says in Message to Pledging Event

The following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message for the high-level pledging event for the United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF), in New York today:

Welcome to the high-level pledging event for the United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund.

CERF is a United Nations success story. It is a first responder in crisis — rooted in rapid analysis, rapid decision and rapid implementation. And is centred around putting people first — and kick-starting relief as soon as possible.

Year after year, CERF has proven its unique, effective and vital role. 2025 will mark 20 years since CERF began its life-saving work. Supporting millions of people and communities around the world. Deploying over $9 billion for the delivery of humanitarian assistance.

Alleviating the suffering of those most in need in over 100 countries — from Sudan to Lebanon, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Haiti, Yemen and many more. Helping countries confront climate disasters through the new CERF Climate Action Account. And investing in anticipatory action in Bangladesh, Nepal, Chad and elsewhere before disaster strikes.

At its heart, CERF is truly “for all, by all”. In the two decades since its inception, more than 60 recipient countries have themselves become donors.

But, we need more support to build on CERF’s record of results. As humanitarian needs soar, contributions are failing to keep pace. The need for a fully funded CERF — at $1 billion — has never been greater.

I sincerely thank all those that have contributed for their generosity. Your donations save lives. But, in this hour of greatest need, I also ask countries to dig deeper. And new donors to step forward. Help CERF help others.

Together, let’s enable CERF to deliver effectively for the safety and dignity of all people impacted by emergencies.