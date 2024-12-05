Secretary-General Urges Emissions Reduction as Aviation Convention Marks 80 Years

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for the eightieth anniversary of the signing of the Convention on International Civil Aviation, held in Chicago today:

I congratulate the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) on the eightieth anniversary of the signing of the Convention on International Civil Aviation.

Across the decades, your organization, which the Convention established, has expanded dramatically, from 54 nations gathered in Chicago in 1944 to a membership of 193 today.

ICAO now stands as a powerful example of multilateralism in action.

Your organization is also a reminder of aviation’s importance to our world — connecting people, supporting livelihoods, sustaining economies, and supporting humanitarian responses to emergencies, including during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The history of the aviation sector is also a tale of resilience and adaptability. Today, aviation faces one of its greatest challenges: addressing the climate crisis. Accounting for around 2 per cent of global carbon dioxide emissions, aviation is one of the most challenging sectors to decarbonize. But with innovation and investment, it can be done.

The ICAO's new Long-Term Strategic Plan points the way. The plan's emphasis on prioritizing concrete emissions reduction over offsets, environmental protection, and capacity building — particularly through the “No Country Left Behind” initiative — aligns with the 2030 Agenda [for Sustainable Development]. And I commend ICAO's leadership to achieve net-zero carbon dioxide emissions by 2050.

Turning these goals into reality will require rapid action.

Carbon pricing, low-carbon fuel standards, and subsidies for the production and use of sustainable aviation fuels will be vital, as well as steering public and private investments toward technological innovation.

Today, as we commemorate your milestone anniversary, let us recommit to a safe, sustainable and prosperous aviation sector for all humanity.