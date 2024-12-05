In Message, Secretary-General Voices Commitment to Work with Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe to Build, Sustain Peace

Following is the text of UN Secretary‑General António Guterres’ video message for the thirty-first Ministerial Council of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), held in Valletta today:

I am pleased to send greetings to this Ministerial Council of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe. I appreciate your focus on Multilateral Efforts to Build and Sustain Peace.

And I thank Malta for its leadership and putting the focus on strengthening resilience and enhancing security. OSCE represents a rich tapestry of cultures, political systems and economies.

But your region — and our world — face common challenges:

Poverty. Inequality. The climate crisis. The promise and peril of emerging technologies, like artificial intelligence. And violent conflicts scarring our world — in Ukraine, in the Middle East, in Sudan and beyond.

In September, UN Member States adopted the Pact for the Future, aimed at strengthening multilateralism through action.

Action to bolster the tools of peace and conflict-prevention — including expanded disarmament commitments, and broadening representation within the UN Security Council.

Action to reform today’s outdated and unfair international financial architecture and help developing countries invest in sustainable development and climate action without drowning in debt.

Action to govern emerging technologies like artificial intelligence and digital technology to minimize risks and maximize benefits for all countries.

And action to uphold human rights and the universal values of the UN Charter, including the rule of law, and the principles of sovereignty, political independence and territorial integrity of States.

All these actions are crucial to building and sustaining peace, as your theme suggests.

Across all these efforts, the United Nations remains committed to working with regional partners like the OSCE to foster a peaceful and prosperous future for all.