Welcoming Ceasefire between Israel, Lebanon, Secretary-General Urges Parties to Respect, Swiftly Implement Commitments Made under Agreement

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General welcomes the announcement of a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon. He hopes that this agreement can put an end to the violence, destruction and suffering the people of both countries have been experiencing.

The Secretary-General urges the parties to fully respect and swiftly implement all of their commitments made under this agreement.

The Secretary-General also urges the parties to undertake immediate steps towards the full implementation of Security Council resolution 1701 (2006).

The United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon (UNSCOL) and the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) both stand ready to support the implementation of this agreement, in line with their respective mandates.