Expedite Paternity Claims, Hold Perpetrators to Account, Secretary-General Urges Member States in Message on Supporting Children Born out of Sexual Abuse by Peacekeepers

Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message on paternity and child support to children born out of sexual exploitation and abuse, today:

United Nations’ peacekeeping exists to protect the vulnerable, keep the peace, and nurture the best of humanity. Unforgivably, some people betray that mission and exploit, hurt and abuse those they are sent to protect.

The children born as a result too often face poverty, stigma and insecurity. They deserve recognition, support and dignity. The United Nations is committed to making this a reality. But we cannot do it alone.

We count on Member States to take action where their nationals are involved: by moving faster to resolve paternity claims; by holding perpetrators to account; and by working with the United Nations to urgently find solutions to resolving claims quickly.

We need a greater collective effort to redress grave abuses of trust. Let’s make that a reality.