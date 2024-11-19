Alarmed by Escalating Violence in Haiti, Secretary-General Emphasizes Importance of Urgent Progress towards Political Transition

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is alarmed by the escalating violence in Haiti, where armed gangs are reported to be gaining ground in the capital Port-au-Prince.

He strongly supports efforts by the Haitian National Police, with the backing of the Multinational Security Support mission to address the mounting violence.

The Secretary-General reiterates his pressing call to ensure that the Multinational Security Support mission receives the financial and logistical support it needs to successfully implement its mandate. He also emphasizes the importance of urgent progress in the political transition.