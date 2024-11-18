Achieving Nuclear-Free Zone in Middle East ‘An Important Step’ towards World Free from Weapons of Mass Destruction, Secretary-General Tells Conference

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message to the fifth session of the Conference on the Establishment of a Middle East Zone Free of Nuclear Weapons and Other Weapons of Mass Destruction, in New York today:

Thank you for your commitment to achieving a Middle East zone free of nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction.

The idea of such a zone stretches back across decades. But with regional conflicts raging and tensions reaching a boiling point, this goal is becoming more urgent by the day. For over a year now, Gaza has experienced a non-stop nightmare that threatens to engulf the entire region. And we are all alarmed by the escalation in Lebanon.

Nothing can justify the abhorrent acts of terror committed by Hamas and others on 7 October 2023 or the taking of hostages — both of which I have repeatedly condemned. But nothing can justify the collective punishment of the Palestinian people.

The international community must mobilize for an immediate ceasefire, and the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages and the beginning of an irreversible process towards a two-State solution.

At the same time, true, sustainable security — in the Middle East and around the world — depends on continuing to pursue our disarmament goals. The Pact for the Future adopted in September includes a fresh global commitment to achieve a world free of nuclear, chemical and biological weapons.

A zone in the Middle East would represent an important step towards that goal. And the recent awarding of the Nobel Peace Prize to Nihon Hidankyo — an organization of survivors of the atomic bomb attacks on Hiroshima and Nagasaki — demonstrated renewed global momentum to eliminate nuclear weapons, once and for all.

The work of this Conference is critical to building a more peaceful future for all people — in the Middle East and around the world. I thank you for your continued dedication to this vital task.