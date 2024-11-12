'Let’s See Africa Where It Belongs:  At the Forefront of the Renewables Revolution', Says Secretary-General, at Baku Climate Change Conference

Following are UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ remarks to the twenty-ninth UN Climate Change Conference event, in Baku today:

It is a pleasure to join you today and I thank Kenya for bringing us together, and for its leadership.

Africa’s desire for renewables is clear. We see it in the text of the Nairobi Declaration. And we see it on the ground, in the extraordinary projects developed across the continent.

You know that clean energy can power prosperity and sustainable development from Cairo to Cape Town; that renewables can drive industrialization, and economic growth; and that it can revolutionize lives — bringing affordable power to people for the first time.

And you know the benefits do not stop there: better health, reliable access and lower costs all come along with clean power. But we need action to release the full potential of African renewables.

First, we need policies.

All countries must produce new, economy-wide national climate action plans — or nationally determined contributions — by next year.

These must align with limiting global temperature rise to 1.5°C. And they must contribute to the global energy transition goals agreed at the twenty-eighth UN Climate Change Conference.

The Group of 20 (G20) countries are the biggest emitters with the biggest responsibilities. They must lead these efforts, and a just, global fossil fuel phase-out.

But all countries must step-up — and seize this opportunity.

New nationally determined contributions are a chance to align national energy transition strategies and sustainable development priorities with climate action — to attract needed investment.

The United Nations is here to support African countries through the Climate Promise initiative.

Second, we need finance.

Many of your countries face sky-high borrowing costs, runaway debt, and inadequate climate finance and investment. The result: adaptation denied; your clean energy revolution held back.

Despite being home to 60 per cent of the world’s best solar resources, Africa has only around 1 per cent of installed solar capacity. And around 600 million people on your continent do not have access to electricity.

The Pact for the Future contains clear, ambitious commitments on reform of the international financial architecture, and action on debt.

We must push to ensure these commitments become reality.

And we need agreement here in Baku on a new financial goal. This must provide:

A significant increase in public finance;

Clarity on mobilizing the trillions of dollars that are needed, of course, with the involvement of all actors;

Tapping of innovative sources — such as solidarity levies on shipping, aviation and fossil fuel extraction;

An accessibility, transparency and accountability framework — so you can have confidence funds will be delivered;

And a major capitalization boost and reforms of the multilateral development banks to increase their lending capacity for concessional funds, and to leverage far more private finance.

Third, critical minerals.

Africa is home to almost a third of the minerals critical to the renewables revolution.

These extraordinary resources could help to power prosperity across the continent.

But too often, your countries are bound to the bottom of value chains.

Too often we see a scramble for African resources, that exploits your people, tramples their rights and ruins your nature.

We need a fundamental shift. So that you can move away from supplying raw materials and diversify your economies.

We established the United Nations Panel on Critical Energy Transition Minerals to help embed justice, fairness, sustainability and human rights across the critical minerals value chain.

We must push all parties to put its findings into action — including ensuring maximum value is produced in Africa.

Meanwhile, we must address the intolerable injustice your countries face. To help protect your economies — and your people — from devastating climate impacts.

Despite minimal emissions, the climate crisis is hitting your continent hard. Pummelling your people and pounding your economies.

We urgently need developed countries to honour their commitment to double finance for adaptation to at least $40 billion a year by 2025.

And we need meaningful contributions to the new loss and damage fund. And to ensure it is a destination for innovative finance.

Africa can become a green energy powerhouse — driving industrialization and prosperity for your people.

So, let’s work together to make that a reality.

Let’s drive this agenda through the twenty-ninth UN Climate Change Conference, the next Africa Climate Summit and beyond.

And let’s see Africa where it belongs: at the forefront of the renewables revolution.