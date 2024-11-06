Commending People of United States for Active Participation in Democratic Process, Secretary-General Congratulates President-elect Donald J. Trump

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ international statement by the United Nations on the United States elections:

I commend the people of the United States of America for their active participation in the democratic process.

I congratulate President-elect Donald J. Trump and I reaffirm my belief that the cooperation between the United States and the United Nations is an essential pillar of international relations.

The United Nations stands ready to work constructively with the incoming Administration to address the dramatic challenges our world is facing.