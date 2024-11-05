‘Your Voices are Essential’ to Drive Climate Action, Justice, Secretary-General Tells Religious Leaders’ Summit, Urging Fast, Fair Transition to Durable, Renewable Future

Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message to the twenty-ninth session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) Religious Leaders’ Summit, in Baku, Azerbaijan today:

I want to thank you for coming together across faiths to help push for a successful outcome at COP29 in Baku.

Our climate is in crisis — extreme temperatures, raging fires, droughts, and epic floods. No country is spared. And the poorest and most vulnerable are hardest hit.

As faith leaders, your voices are essential to drive climate action and climate justice. Action to ensure countries produce — by next year — new national climate action plans aligned with the imperative to limit global warming to 1.5°C. And justice so all countries have the resources to adapt to our changing planet and can transition — fast and fairly — to a sustainable and renewable future.

This includes a much stronger flow of financial resources to developing countries, and a well-funded Loss and Damage Fund that supports those hardest hit by disasters.

By standing together, you’re standing up for the future of the world we share. Thank you for being part of this vital effort for people and planet.