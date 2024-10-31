Condemning Ballistic Missile Launch by Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Secretary-General Urges Diplomatic Engagement for Peace on Korean Peninsula

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the launch today of a long-range ballistic missile by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK).

The DPRK’s continued launches of missiles using ballistic missile technology are clear violations of relevant Security Council resolutions.

The Secretary-General remains concerned about the situation on the Korean Peninsula. He has consistently called for de-escalation, the full implementation of relevant Security Council resolutions, an environment that is conducive to dialogue, and the resumption of talks.

Diplomatic engagement remains the only pathway to sustainable peace and the complete and verifiable denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.