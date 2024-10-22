Education ‘Vital to Saving Lives’, Secretary-General Stresses, in Message for World Tsunami Awareness Day

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message on World Tsunami Awareness Day, observed on 5 November:

This year marks the twentieth anniversary of the Indian Ocean Tsunami — one of the deadliest disasters in recent history. More than 230,000 people lost their lives.

On this World Tsunami Awareness Day, we honour the victims and recommit to protecting the 700 million people around the world who are at risk from tsunamis.

The best way to do so is by all partners delivering on the United Nations Early Warnings for All initiative that helps ensure every person on Earth is alerted when tsunamis and other disasters are on the way.

Education is vital to saving lives, and as this year’s theme reminds us, the participation of children and young people is critical. I urge Governments and partners in coastal communities to raise awareness, so children and young people know how and where to evacuate to higher ground.

Together, let’s ensure people’s futures are not swept away by tsunamis. Let’s build resilience — now.