Secretary-General Gravely Concerned by Escalation of Events in Beirut

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is gravely concerned by the dramatic escalation of events in Beirut in the last 24 hours.

This cycle of violence must stop now, and all sides must step back from the brink. The people of Lebanon, the people of Israel, as well as the wider region, cannot afford an all-out war.

He urges the parties to recommit to the full implementation of Security Council resolution 1701 (2006) and immediately return to a cessation of hostilities. He also reiterates his call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the release of all hostages held there.