‘United Nations Will Not Waver’ in Supporting Haiti, Secretary-General Vows at Ministerial Meeting

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message, delivered by Chef de Cabinet Courtenay Rattray, to a ministerial meeting on “Building on Progress to Restore Security in Haiti”, in New York today:

I am pleased to send my greetings to this high-level event to spur progress on security in Haiti.

The crisis in Haiti is a protracted human tragedy with a long and well-known history. It is one of the most disastrous humanitarian situations in the world. The international community has a responsibility to step up to support the Haitian people in their efforts to restore stability.

Recently, we have seen some progress in putting transitional governance structures in place — a vital step on the way to inclusive democracy and the rule of law. But, the Haitian people are still subjected to egregious human rights abuses by gangs. Young women and girls continue to suffer appalling levels of sexual violence and abuse.

During the first half of this year, the United Nations documented 3,638 homicides — an increase of nearly 74 per cent over 2023. Despite the imposition of the arms embargo in October 2023, gangs and other non-State actors continue to procure arms and ammunition illicitly. The first deployments of the Multinational Security Support mission — the MSS — are a positive step.

I commend Kenya for its leadership, as well as those countries that have pledged to contribute with personnel, equipment, and necessary logistical resources.

I also commend countries that have contributed to the Trust Fund for the mission, set up by the Secretary-General in accordance with the request of the Security Council. The fund now stands at $85.3 million.

However, funding for the mission, and for the Haitian National Police, remains totally inadequate. I urge all those who have made financial commitments to deliver on them urgently.

We must keep working to mobilize sufficient resources for the mission, and for the humanitarian response in Haiti. Close to 703,000 people have been displaced and more than 5 million Haitians are food insecure — almost half of the population.

There is an urgent need for resources to support humanitarian efforts. The Humanitarian Needs Response Plan for Haiti, totalling $674 million, is currently only 39 per cent funded.

A durable solution to the current crisis can only come from a political process that restores democratic institutions through elections. Improving security is crucial to creating the conditions necessary for these elections.

The UN will not waver in its commitment to Haiti. We continue to support the transition process, in line with the mandate of our current mission, BINUH — the UN Integrated Office in Haiti.

I also welcome CARICOM’s support to the Haitian-led efforts and its cooperation with BINUH. Like people everywhere, Haitians demand and deserve to live in dignity, free from the threat of violence.