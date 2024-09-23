In International Day Message, Secretary-General Calls for Stronger Care, Support Systems That Honour Dignity of Older Persons, Caregivers

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for International Day of Older Persons — “Ageing with Dignity: The Importance of Strengthening Care and Support Systems for Older Persons Worldwide” — observed on 1 October:

As populations age, care and support systems are vital for older persons to continue actively engaging and enriching their communities.

Yet too often older persons do not have access to this crucial assistance, deepening inequalities and increasing their vulnerabilities. This disparity falls even heavier on women, including older women, who bear the brunt of providing unpaid care.

Recognizing the rights of both those who receive care and care givers is essential for more resilient societies. We must work to cultivate people-centred care systems that are sustainable and equitable, and they must amplify the voices of older persons by ensuring their participation in policymaking.

That requires investing in the infrastructure for formal long-term care, ensuring opportunities for decent work, and enabling individuals to transition from informal to formal care.

On this International Day of Older Persons, let’s commit to strengthen care and support systems that honour the dignity of older persons and caregivers.