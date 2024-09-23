In Video Message on General Assembly Session, Secretary-General Stresses SDG Media Zone Will Help Inform People Everywhere About Pressing Global Issues

Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message for the SDG Media Zone, in New York today:

Welcome to the seventy-ninth General Assembly, which opens with the Summit of the Future.

This unique gathering is aimed at reforming the multilateral system so that it corresponds to today’s world and can respond to today’s challenges. Because global problems are moving faster than the institutions designed to solve them.

Conflicts rage, polarization deepens, and poverty and hunger persist. The climate crisis is accelerating; complex new technologies are emerging; [and] the SDGs are falling behind.

The Summit of the Future will consider steps to reinvigorate multilateral solutions for the world of today and tomorrow. It will look at ways to tackle today’s emerging security challenges; bridge the financing gap and turbocharge the SDGs; and harness the opportunities of digital technologies for all.

The interviews and discussions held in the SDG media zone help to inform people everywhere about issues that matter to everyone. Thank you for being part of the conversation.