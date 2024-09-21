‘Pact for Future Must Lay the Ground for Reform,’ Says Secretary-General at Opening of Summit’s Action Days

Following are UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ remarks at the opening of the Summit of the Future’s Action Days, in New York today:

Welcome to the Summit of the Future Action Days — which kicked off yesterday with the youth-led afternoon. A day full of ideas, energy, hope and expectation — and a perfect reminder of why we are here.

Today promises to be just as dynamic.

Looking out, I see world leaders. I see mayors and legislators. I see civil society, the private sector, academics, artists, activists and young people. You come from every corner of the world, every generation and every walk of life. This is what effective, inclusive, networked multilateralism must look like.

Four years ago, we began the process that brings us here today. Because we saw a world in trouble: torn apart by conflict and inequalities; threatened by climate chaos and unregulated technologies; with the Sustainable Development Goals in peril — with many countries now mired in disastrous debt and a cost-of-living crisis.

We saw our multilateral institutions ailing — unable to respond to contemporary challenges, let alone those of tomorrow. We saw faith in multilateral solutions eroding. And we saw trust in each other dissipating just when we needed it most.

So, we began a journey to reform to renew the international system so that it meets the moment and is fit for the future.

We need multilateralism that is more inclusive, more effective and more networked — with stronger links between international institutions and with the people. That means greater representation of developing countries. And it means a stronger voice for all of you and what you represent.

This ambition was rooted in some clear truths. The world belongs to us all. People want a say in the decisions that affect them. And while Governments have primary responsibility that we do not deny, we will not solve today’s global problems without contributions from all of society: from civil society and young people, delivering change, promoting accountability, demanding better, standing up for truth and justice — and using new technologies to organize for a better world; from business and finance — critical to combating the climate crisis and shaping our digital future for the benefit of all; and from scientists, innovators and academics, pushing the boundaries of our knowledge and developing solutions to the great challenges that we face — from hunger and disease to online hate.

Over the past four years, the people in this room — and your colleagues around the world — participated in the most consultative process ever undertaken by the United Nations.

We’ve seen a total of 1.5 million people from every one of our Member States involved in discussions and consultations everywhere; hundreds of civil society groups inputting into the Pact for the Future, the Global Digital Compact, and the Declaration on Future Generations; and thousands of written contributions.

Together you have pushed for vision and ambition. And I thank you for that.

We have now three milestone texts that are on the table, which must open the door to change our world in a way that it desperately needs.

The Pact for the Future must lay the ground for reform: reform of the outdated United Nations Security Council — to make it more effective but also more representative of what the world is today; reform of our international financial institutions — so that they supercharge resources for sustainable development and for climate action; reform of the rules governing outer space — currently a chaotic free-for-all; and reform how we respond to complex global shocks and work together on peace and security.

On the other hand, the Global Digital Compact must be a blueprint for closing digital divides and the first universal agreement on artificial intelligence – laying the foundations for a global platform centred at the UN that can bring all actors together.

The Declaration on Future Generations must commit leaders to take tomorrow into account as they make decisions today.

And gender equality and human rights must weave through every aspect of those texts. Reflecting the fact that they are fundamental to every area of life.

The issues at the heart of these texts — justice, rights, peace and equality — have animated my work for decades — driving me forward. The same is true for many of you. I will not give up, and I know you won’t either.

The adoption of these texts will not be the end of the journey. It will simply be the end of the beginning. Our next task is to breathe life into them. To put words into action. And use them to set the world on a better course.

Your continued engagement, commitment and pressure will be vital. That work starts with these Action Days.

We look forward to hearing your ideas and solutions — on what these new frameworks mean for you and how, together, you can help to make them a reality.

A renewed multilateralism will not be built in a day — or by Governments alone. It will be fuelled and carried forward by all of you and the groups you represent. We have fought for ambition. Now let’s fight for action — together.

On behalf of the United Nations, thank you for joining us in this vital task.