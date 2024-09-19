Secretary-General Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack in Bamako, Mali

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the terrorist attack in Bamako, Mali, on 17 September. He extends his sincere condolences to the families of the victims, as well as to the transitional Government and the people of Mali. He wishes a speedy recovery to those injured, including one UN guard unit member.

The Secretary-General calls on the Malian transitional Government to ensure that those responsible for this despicable attack are held to account.