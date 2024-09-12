Secretary-General Condemns Deadly Israeli Air Strikes on School in Gaza

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General condemns the death of at least 18 people, including children, women and six United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) staff, in Israeli air strikes that hit a school serving as a shelter in Nuseirat on 11 September. This incident raises the number of UNRWA staff killed in this conflict to 220. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) stated that they had targeted a command-and-control centre in the compound. This incident must be independently and thoroughly investigated to ensure accountability.

The continued lack of effective protection for civilians in Gaza is unconscionable. Civilians and the infrastructure they rely on must be protected and the essential needs of civilians met. The Secretary-General calls upon all parties to refrain from using schools, shelters, or the areas around them for military purposes. All parties to the conflict have the obligation to comply with international humanitarian law at all times.

The Secretary-General reiterates his call for an immediate ceasefire and the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages. This horrific violence must stop.