Tourism Can ‘Build Bridges, Promote Mutual Respect among Cultures, Nations’, Says Secretary-General, in Message for World Day

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for World Tourism Day, observed on 27 September:

Tourism brings people together.

On this World Tourism Day, we reflect on the profound connection between tourism and peace.

Sustainable tourism can transform communities — creating jobs, fostering inclusion and strengthening local economies.

By valuing and preserving cultural and natural heritage, it can help reduce tensions and nurture peaceful coexistence.

Tourism can also promote economic interdependence between neighbours, encouraging cooperation and peaceful development.

At the same time, tourism broadens horizons. Every traveller can be an ambassador, engaging respectfully with local populations, recognizing our diversity and shared humanity, and the values that unite us all.

As we celebrate tourism, let us travel responsibly, build bridges, and promote mutual respect among cultures and nations.

Together, we can harness the power of tourism to advance peace and prosperity for all.