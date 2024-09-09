Secretary-General Stresses Safe Navigation for Seafarers Anchoring Crucial Shipping Industry ‘Must Not Be Compromised’, Marking World Maritime Day

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for World Maritime Day, observed on 26 September:

Shipping is vital to keeping our economies and societies afloat. It is the lifeblood of global supply chains, stretching across oceans, connecting goods and communities.

Today, the maritime sector is undergoing a profound transformation as it steers towards greater digitalization, automation and decarbonization. New technologies and designs offer the opportunity to make important contributions to climate action. I count on the commitment of regulators, seafarers and ship operators alike.

As this year’s theme reminds us, safety must remain a priority. While conflicts rage around the globe, targeted attacks have turned key global shipping routes into danger zones, killing seafarers and threatening their well-being. Such attacks are totally unacceptable and must be rejected by all.

Safe navigation for the women and men who anchor this crucial industry must not be compromised. On this World Maritime Day, let’s play our part to ensure a safe, sustainable and prosperous maritime sector for all humanity.