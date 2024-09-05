‘Catalogue of Human Misery Must Stop, Our World Needs Peace’, Secretary-General Stresses, in Video Message for International Day

Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message for the International Day of Peace, observed on 21 September:

Everywhere we look, peace is under attack. From Gaza, to Sudan, to Ukraine and beyond we see: Civilians in the firing line; homes blown apart; traumatized, terrified populations who have lost everything — and sometimes everyone.

This catalogue of human misery must stop. Our world needs peace.

Peace is the ultimate prize for all humanity. And as this International Day of Peace reminds us — the solutions are in our hands.

Cultivating a culture of peace means replacing division, disempowerment and despair with justice, equality and hope for all.

It means focusing on preventing conflict; propelling the Sustainable Development Goals; promoting human rights; and tackling all forms of discrimination and hate.

This month’s Summit of the Future is a vital opportunity to advance these aims. Let’s seize it.

Together, let’s lay the groundwork for peace. And let’s nurture a culture where equality, peace and justice thrive.

Thank you.