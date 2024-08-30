Artificial Intelligence ‘Must Serve Humanity Equitably, Safely’, Secretary-General Stresses, in Message for International Day of Democracy

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for the International Day of Democracy, observed on 15 September:

The International Day of Democracy is an opportunity to reinforce the importance of upholding free speech, civil liberties and the rule of law; ensuring accountable institutions; and protecting and promoting human rights.

This is especially crucial in a year where more than 50 countries — representing half of the global population — are holding elections.

Yet, these rights and values are under attack around the world. Freedoms are being eroded. Civic space is diminishing. Polarization is intensifying. And mistrust is growing.

This year’s Democracy Day focuses on artificial intelligence (AI) as a tool for good governance.

Left unchecked, the dangers posed by artificial intelligence could have serious implications for democracy, peace and stability. This can start with the proliferation of mis- and disinformation, the spread of hate speech and the use of so-called deepfakes.

Yet, AI has the potential to promote and enhance full and active public participation, equality, security and human development. It can boost education on democratic processes, and shape more inclusive civic spaces where people have a say in decisions and can hold decision-makers to account.

To seize these opportunities, it is critical to ensure effective governance of AI at all levels, including internationally.

The inclusive and geographically diverse High-level Advisory Body on Artificial Intelligence has released a report with recommendations on how to harness the benefits of AI while mitigating the risks.

The message is clear: AI must serve humanity equitably and safely.

This month’s Summit of the Future offers a crucial opportunity to strengthen international cooperation, build trust, and safeguard current and future generations.

On this International Day of Democracy, let’s keep working to build a more inclusive, just and equal world.