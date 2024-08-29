‘Only Together Can Countries Leverage Multilateral Support’, Achieve Prosperity, Says Secretary-General, in Message for South-South Cooperation Day

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for United Nations Day for South-South Cooperation, observed on 12 September:

On the United Nations Day for South-South Cooperation, we celebrate the transformative power of unity and solidarity among developing nations.

We remember that only together can countries leverage multilateral support and realize shared prosperity.

South-South cooperation does not reduce the responsibility of wealthier nations to help tackle global inequalities. It does not replace North-South cooperation.

But strong South-South partnerships — along with triangular cooperation — are crucial to building a better future for all.

These partnerships can advance a fairer, more inclusive global financial system that responds to the challenges faced by developing countries.

They can help unlock the power of digitalization, data and science-backed solutions for sustainable development.

They can help improve the quality of life today and for future generations, building resilience and empowering women and young people.

The Summit of the Future in September is an opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to South-South and triangular cooperation, embracing solidarity and mutual support.

By pooling resources, know-how and experience, we can create a more equitable world for all.