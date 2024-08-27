Paralympic Games ‘Shine Spotlight on Possibilities, Potential of More Than 1 Billion Persons with Disabilities’, Secretary-General Tells Conference

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for the International Disability Inclusion Conference, in Paris today:

I am pleased to send greetings to this International Disability Inclusion Conference ahead of the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris.

The Paralympic Games are anchored in the values of fairness, equality, opportunity and respect — and demonstrate the immense power of sport to unite people across cultures. The Games also shine a spotlight on the possibilities and potential of more than 1 billion persons with disabilities worldwide. They drive us all — from Governments, to local authorities, to decision-makers everywhere — to take action to overcome the barriers to the full and meaningful inclusion of persons with disabilities.

The Paralympic Games set a benchmark for a collaborative, inclusive, accessible and sustainable society. To make that a reality around the world, we need investments, and we need to come together, to advance disability inclusion in sport, through sport and in all aspects of life.

The United Nations is committed to working with the International Paralympic Committee and all partners to achieve this vision.