Governments Should Advance Anti-Racism Laws, Private Sector Root Out Bias in Workplace, Secretary-General Says in Message for Observance Honouring People of African Descent

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for the International Day for People of African Descent, observed on 31 August:

On the International Day for People of African Descent, we honour the immense and diverse contributions of people of African descent to the vast spectrum of human achievements, and their tireless efforts to create a better world.

The leadership, courage, and activism of people of African descent have helped overcome profound injustices, saved lives, improved societies, and brought crucial issues to the world’s attention. Yet the intolerable legacies of enslavement and colonialism endure. Systemic racism is rife and continues to mutate into new forms — including in new technologies, where algorithms can amplify discrimination.

We must build on the work of people of African descent with global action to eradicate the scourge of racism and racial discrimination.

At the United Nations, this is a priority, and we have established a new Anti-Racism Office. This will drive implementation of our strategic plan to address racism in the workplace. We also need Governments to take the lead — by advancing and implementing policies and laws to tackle systemic racism and ensure inclusion. We need the private sector to step up — including rooting out bias in technology and other dimensions of working life. And we need reparatory justice to address the crimes of enslavement.

Building on the success of the last decade, I hope States will proclaim a second International Decade for People of African Descent to help to accelerate global efforts for true change.

Together, let’s do our part to vanquish racism and discrimination, and build a world of equality, opportunity, and justice for all.