‘We Must All Do More to Protect, Safeguard Our Common Humanity’, Says Secretary-General, in Message for World Humanitarian Day

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for World Humanitarian Day, observed today:

Wherever there is human suffering, humanitarian aid workers are striving to alleviate hardship and pain.

Humanitarian operations coordinated by the United Nations provided life-saving aid to more than 140 million people last year.

Aid workers, mostly national staff serving their own communities, persevered despite brutal violence. They continued their efforts to overcome all obstacles to supporting people in need — in the face of severe funding shortages.

On World Humanitarian Day, we once again salute their courage, their determination and their service to humanity. And we recognize that honouring aid workers is not enough.

2023 was the deadliest year on record for humanitarian personnel. In Gaza, in Sudan, and in many other places, humanitarian workers are being attacked, killed, injured and abducted, alongside the civilians they support.

Disinformation campaigns spread lies that cost lives.

International humanitarian law — the law that protects civilians during wartime — is being ignored and trampled. A climate of impunity means perpetrators do not fear justice. This is a failure of humanity, responsibility and leadership.

On World Humanitarian Day, we demand an end to attacks on humanitarians and on all civilians.

We demand that Governments put pressure on all parties to conflict to protect civilians.

We demand an end to arms transfers to armies and groups that violate international law.

We demand an end to impunity, so that perpetrators face justice.

Celebrating humanitarians is not enough. We must all do more to protect and safeguard our common humanity.