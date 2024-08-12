Secretary-General, in Observance Message, Urges Greater Action by Governments, Digital Platforms, Political Leaders to End Violence Based on Religion, Beliefs

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for the International Day Commemorating the Victims of Acts of Violence Based on Religion or Belief, observed on 22 August:

Around the world, individuals and communities face violence based on religion or beliefs. We must urgently combat this scourge.

Governments must protect all people and places of worship, implement comprehensive anti-discrimination laws, and invest in education initiatives that foster inclusion and equal rights. Digital platforms must enforce content-moderation policies that align with international human rights standards.

Political and religious leaders must unequivocally condemn hate speech, advance dialogue and make clear that violence can never be an answer. We must work together to stem the tide of hatred and promote tolerance, mutual understanding and respect.

Today, as we honour and remember the victims, let us reaffirm our commitment to creating a world where everyone, regardless of their religion or beliefs, can live free from fear, stigma and persecution.